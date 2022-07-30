Reese Witherspoon says 'Legally Blonde 3' is inspired by Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Reese Witherspoon has confessed to being a fan of Tom Cruise’s starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and has found uncanny inspiration from the film for her next Elle Woods’ venture. While speaking to USA Today, the actress talked about the status of the film’s third installment, which has been long pending. Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is an upcoming sequel to her 2001 hit of the same name. Reese will star in and produce the popular franchise.

The 46-year-old star, after the recent massive success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is hopeful about her film’s sequel. The much-anticipated sequel to Cruise’s 1986 classic movie ‘Top Gun’, which was released in May, has broken all box-office records and grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

Speaking to the outlet, Witherspoon said, "I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is going to come together in the right way. It’s just like Top Gun: Maverick. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then."

"I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story," the ‘Cruel Intentions' actor added.

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have done the screenplay for ‘Legally Blonde 3’. Director Robert Luketic’s directorial which was first released in 2001 saw Reese in a different role as an unlikely Harvard Law student, Elle Woods, and its sequel came in 2003.

Witherspoon had announced the threequel to ‘Legally Blonde’ in 2018, which was supposed to get a release in 2020, but got delayed due to the pandemic. The film is now slated for a 2023 release.

Witherspoon in the interview also discussed her forthcoming TV drama ‘Surface’, which premiered on Apple TV+ on July 29. She said, "It reminded me of ‘Big Little Lies’."

She continued, "It’s this very affluent community, but there’s this mystery lying underneath it all. It’s unsettling, and as an audience member, you don’t know who to trust. At the end of every episode, there’s a moment where you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that is completely not what I expected.'"

