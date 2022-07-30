'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director reveals 'Peacemaker' actor's role in the movie

Apparently, an actor from the DC TV series 'Peacemaker' will have a role in the second 'Shazam!' movie, titled 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'. Thanks to a sharp-eyed fan of the franchise, we know that the actor in question is Rizwan Manji. Manji, a Canadian actor of Indian descent played the role of a janitor called Jamil in 'Peacemaker' who gives his piece of mind in the first episode of the John Cena-fronted show.

The director of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' David F Sandberg confirmed the same in a reply to a tweet. But he added that he does not know if he is playing the same character as he is not named in 'Fury of the Gods'. He wrote, "Yes that's Rizwan. Peter Safran recommended him for a part after working with him on Peacemaker. I said "but that's the same universe". He said "he's barely in Peacemaker". Little did I know Rizwan is even dancing in the credits! Could be same character 🤷‍♂️ Never named in Shazam 2."

'Fury of the Gods' brings back Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, who is really a kid (played by Asher Angel) but can turn into the adult superhero by uttering the word Shazam loudly.

Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou will also return. Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler join the franchise with this film.

Recently, Sandberg joked about his film clashing with James Cameron's much-awaited sequel to his 2009 science fiction epic film 'Avatar', titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. He told Slash Film, "He should be very scared. This is the end of James Cameron. (laughs)".

More soberly, he added, "No, I think it's actually good, because they're such different movies. I mean, look at the first 'Avatar.' There were other movies that came out at the same time and did really well ... especially at Christmas ... everybody knows that 'Avatar' is going to be, like, the biggest movie ever. I'm going to go see it. But yeah, there's room for 'Shazam!' too."

'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' will release on December 21, 2022.