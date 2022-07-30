'Godzilla vs Kong 2' begins production in Australia. Watch set video

The sequel to 2021's monster action movie 'Godzilla vs Kong' has begun filming in Australia. A video was shared by a Brisbane-based news channel called Seven News. It shows visuals of a beach and people seem to be running away from the water. Clearly,

The film continues from the massive showdown between the two titular ancient apex predators and in the end the battle between them and the Mechagodzilla, an artificially constructed and more powerful version of Godzilla. The film ended with a mutual but silent agreement between the two heroes that while Kong has a domain beneath the earth, Godzilla will continue to rule over the oceans and the land.

The film was a culmination of the MonsterVerse, which began with 2014's 'Godzilla' and continued with 2017's 'Kong: Skull Island' and 2019's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

'Godzilla vs Kong' was a huge success, particularly keeping in mind that the film was released in the middle of a global pandemic. It grossed $470 million worldwide. It also scored mostly positive reviews with 75 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs. Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out."

It is not clear where the next film will take the fans. We do not have a lot of information about the project beyond the fact that it is in production and that the director Adam Wingard will come back. English actor Dan Stevens was earlier confirmed to be in the cast.

Apart from this sequel, two TV shows set in the same world are also in development. One will be set immediately after 'Godzilla' and has the father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell in the cast. The other one is an animated show titled 'Skull Island' so will likely explore Kong's story.



