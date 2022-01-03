Recreating some, leaving others: Netflix's The Crown replicates Diana's iconic dresses

With ‘The Crown’ new season premiere date coming closer, the show makers have announced that they will not be replicating Princess Diana’s iconic outfit – one she wore for a royal gala performance of the English National Ballet’s Swan Lake in June 1997. The event, however, has been recreated for the Netflix show.

It was one of her very last public appearances.

The actress Elizabeth Debicki will be seen as Diana in the new season. She will be seen playing Diana for the red carpet scene but won't be seen in the late princess’s Jacques Azagury turquoise sequin shift dress. Instead, the makers have copied Diana’s Catherine Walker halter neck dress worn by her at a party two years prior to the red carpet event.

Not just the dress but the pearl and diamond necklace that was iconic of the event is also missing. The necklace, in real, was sold at an auction as the ‘Swan Lake necklace’ 20 years later for £10million.

Also see: From Emma Watson picture blunder to 'GOT' coffee mug guffaw: Here are most epic onscreen goof-ups

The Crown season five will focus a lot on the events that unfolded between Diana and Prince Charles as they broke up and their marriage in tatters. Charles will be played by Dominic West.

Also read: RRR to Ozark S4: Movies and shows to look out for in January 2022