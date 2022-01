From Emma Watson picture blunder to 'GOT' coffee mug guffaw: Here are most epic onscreen goof-ups

Over the years, there have been major goof-ups that made us laugh out loud. From using Emma Roberts childhood image, instead of Emma Watson to the Starbucks coffee guffaw - there have been plenty of slips that may have missed the editor's eyes but not the viewers'. Scroll down to check more epic mistakes done in movies or series.

Harry Potter reunion photo goof up

Potterheads and critics were giving rave reviews to the show. However, some hawk-eye viewers spotted a major blunder in the HBO Max special, 'The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'.

In the sequence of the special, Emma Watson, who rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films is talking about how she was obsessed with Harry Potter from a young age. As Watson is describing her love for her role, a photo of a young girl wearing Mickey Mouse ears features. However, viewers were shocked as they find out that the girl in the photo is in fact Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson.

The same picture Emma Roberts posted on Instagram in 2012 with the caption ''Minnie mouse ears!.''

(Photograph:Twitter)