Did Queen Elizabeth break tradition by honouring Daniel Craig with a CMG award?

Daniel Craig matched up to his onscreen character James Bond as he was awarded the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) on New Year's eve.



While the honour has been bestowed on the actor for his "services to film and theatre", it seems Queen Elizabeth II broke tradition in order to honour the actor.



In Britain, the honour is reserved mostly for diplomats or spies. Craig's onscreen persona James Bond too has been given the honour in Ian Flemming's books.



The award was part of the Queen's annual New Year Honours list announced on Friday.



Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, the producer/caretakers of the James Bond movie franchise were also among the entertainment and media figures recognized on Friday along with Craig.



As per the Royal Family's official website, CMG awards are usually awarded for service in a foreign country "for example the work of foreign service officers and diplomats."