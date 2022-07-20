Ready for more Spidey? 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' extended cut gets theatrical release date in India

There is nothing like too much 'Spider-Man'. Yes, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' offered the fans three Spideys at the price of one, but fans wanted more, and an extended cut of the Tom Holland-starrer is hitting theatres all around the world, including India. As per the official Twitter handle of the 'Spider-Man' franchise, 'The More Fun Stuff Version' as it is called will release on September 2 in the country. "Swinging soon to a theater near you! Check out the global releases for #SpiderManNoWayHome – The More Fun Stuff Version and save the date!" said @SpiderManMovie's tweet while announcing the release dates.

Directed by returning filmmaker Jon Watts, 'No Way Home' dealt with the multiverse. After the events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in which Spidey's identity, Peter Parker, was leaked to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck or Mysterio, who also accused him of murdering him. Due to the ensuing chaos in his life, Peter sough the help of Master of Mystic Arts Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo the damage. Strange performed a spell but it went wrong, and beings from other universes (supervillains who fought Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men as well as the Spideys themselves) crossed over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peter Parker decided to help rehabilitate the supervillains before sending them to their world and their -- usually fatal -- fates. The final act of the film had him meeting the two other Spider-Men and taking on the teamed up supervillains.

Not surprisingly, the film was a humongous global hit at the box office, the biggest by far in the pandemic era. It has collected $1.9 billion at the time of writing. And Sony certainly wants to milk the film more, thus the theatrical release date of extended cuts, which usually happens after years have passed.

Wion's Zeba Khan wrote in her review of the film, "A cinematic experience in every right, director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man film is one you’ll not forget in a long time. It has all the ingredients it takes to make a commercial film – action, VFX, all the supervillains that each Spider-Man faced, Doctor Strange who does his magic, Spidey-MJ love angle and so much more that will not let you slip through the film even for a second."