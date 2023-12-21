Rachel McAdams spills the beans on turning down Mean Girls reunion commercial

Rachel McAdams turned into an overnight sensation after she gave an iconic performance in the cult classic Mean Girls with fellow Plastics – Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. Queen Bee by all standards, Rachel has continued to entertain us with stellar performances every time she has come on our screens. Now, Rachel is ready with yet another feature, Lionsgate’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. She has not only evolved as an actor but also in her personal life.

During the filming, Rachel had her five-month-old daughter. She already has a two-year-old son who would come with her to the set. Her personal life helped build her character for the new feature where she plays a mother to the titular character Margaret, played by Abby Ryder Fortson in Kelly Fremon Craig’s adaptation of the beloved Judy Blume book.

The film follows an 11-year-old girl in 1970 navigating the confusing times of puberty and adolescence and is a beautiful portrait of womanhood.

While promoting her recent film, Rachel was asked about turning down the Mean Girls reunion commercial, to which she said, “I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”