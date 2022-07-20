Quinta Brunson to portray Oprah Winfrey in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ alongside Daniel Radcliffe

Hollywood actor Quinta Brunson has joined director Eric Appel’s upcoming biographical drama ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ opposite ‘Harry Potter’ fame Daniel Radcliffe. Brunson will be seen playing the legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey, while Radcliffe will play the character of the American musical maestro in the movie which is touted as a musical comedy-drama.

A recent picture from the film shows the 'Abbott Elementary’ creator fully transformed into Oprah Winfrey in her signature 80s hairstyle. Given the period setting for the movie, Quinta can be seen wearing a burnt orange midi dress featuring a large belt, cinched to her waist.

The image shows Radcliffe standing next to her wearing a colourful, eccentric beach shirt, a curly wig, and tinted vintage shades. While he also has a necklace which seems to be made of CD discs.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Quinta wrote, "Let's get #weird."

In January, Roku made an announcement about Daniel being cast as Yankovic, who at present is 62, in the Roku original biopic, which is co-written by Alfred Yankovic and Eric Appel.

Yankovic’s biopic revolves around the musician’s rise to fame with groundbreaking songs like ‘Eat It’, and ‘Like a Surgeon', alongside "his intriguing and popular, scandalous love affairs, to his conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin".

Also Read: Ready for more Spidey? 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' extended cut gets theatrical release date in India

"Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him," read the film’s logline. ‘Weird’ is an "unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time,’ reported People magazine.

Yankovic is regarded as the only musician whose comedy album ‘Mandatory Fun’, released in 2014, raged at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart. The musician has also produced numerous successful soundtracks, like ‘White and Nerdy’, ‘Smells Like Nirvana’, and ‘Another One Rides the Bus’.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film, which will premiere on the American digital platform Roku.

The biopic also features Evan Rachel Wood, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss and is being produced by production houses Tango and Funny Or Die. Talking about Brunson, the comedian and writer has achieved a milestone recently after bagging three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for comedy series, lead actor in a comedy and writing for a comedy series for the sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’. The sitcom was created and produced by Brunson, who also starred in it. On the other hand, Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner.

Also Read: 'Halloween Ends' trailer: Laurie Strode takes on Michael Myers one last time. Watch