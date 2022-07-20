'Halloween Ends' trailer: Laurie Strode takes on Michael Myers one last time. Watch

The first trailer for 'Halloween Ends' is here. The 13th film in the venerable horror slasher film franchise and the third movie in the current ongoing series, 'Halloween Ends' continues the story of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her struggle for survival against Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle), the seemingly unstoppable serial killer who has been hunting for her for decades. The last movie made it clear that Myers is a supernatural force, and nearly unkillable. For however many times he is stabbed and even shot, he rises like a masked monster from your worst nightmares.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier, 'Halloween Ends' promises to conclude the story of Laurie and Michael. It takes up the story soon after the tragic events of 'Halloween Kills'. In the last film, Judy Greer's Karen Nelson, the daughter of Laurie, died at the hands of Myers as Laurie watched helplessly.

'Halloween Ends' trailer once again has Myers wreaking havoc on Haddonfield and once again he has chosen Halloween Night to do his dirty deeds -- to justify the movie's title, of course. He is prowling, looking for the victims. But yes, his paths cross Laurie and the latter is shown fighting for her survival against the Shape.

The latest story arc began with 2018's 'Halloween', which was a direct sequel to the original 1978's 'Halloween' and ignored all the intervening films. 2021's Halloween Kills had the entire town uniting to take on Myers, but even that was not enough. Let's hope, Laurie can end the threat of Michael Myers once and for all in 'Halloween Ends'.

'Halloween Ends' releases on October 14, 2022.