Quentino Tarantino would have made 'the greatest Star Trek film' ever reveals movie writer

Looks like we missed out on something really great. Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Star Trek producer JJ Abrams were supposed to work together on a Star Trek film but it never materialised. Reportedly they had ironed out differences with screenwriter Mark L Smith for a Star Trek film but the idea ultimately got scrapped. Now speaking in an interview, Mark Smith revealed that if it had been made, it would have been the “the greatest Star Trek film”.

Mark said, “Quentin and I went back and forth, he was gonna do some stuff on it, and then he started worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial number of films. I remember we were talking, and he goes, ‘If I can just wrap my head around the idea that ‘Star Trek’ could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?’ And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk.”

For the unversed, Quentin Tarantino has insisted that he will only make 10 films and will retire post his 10th film. He has so far made nine films. This means only one Quentin Tarantino-directorial is left to be made.

“I know he said a lot of nice things about it. I would love for it to happen. It’s just one of those things that I can’t ever see happening. But it would be the greatest ‘Star Trek’ film, not for my writing, but just for what Tarantino was gonna do with it. It was just a balls-out kind of thing,” Mark added.