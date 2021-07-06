Quentin Tarantino buys Los Angeles landmark Vista Theatre

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is now the proud owner of two Los Angeles movie theatres.

Quentin revealed earlier this week on the Armchair Expert podcast that he bought the historic Vista Theatre on Sunset Boulevard. He also said that the single-screen movie theater will likely reopen later this year. It has been shuttered for sometime due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the podcast, Quentin said, “I bought the Vista on Sunset. We’ll probably open it up around Christmas time. And again: only film. It won’t be a revival house. We’ll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. It’s not going to be like the New Beverly [Cinema]. The New Beverly has its own vibe. The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. We’ll show older films, but it will be like you can hold a four-night engagement.”

It exclusively shows 35mm and 16mm films, mostly from Tarantino’s personal collection. The Vista Theatre opened on Oct. 9, 1923, showing both film and vaudeville acts. It seats 400 patrons.