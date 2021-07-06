Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel film?

Australian actor Hugh Jackman, best known for his recurring role as Wolverine—a Marvel comic character—has triggered rumours of him reprising that career-defining role. Needless to say, fans and MCU enthusiasts have gone berserk at the possibility of him returning as the clawed X-Men character and social media platforms are abuzz with various theories pertaining to that.



It all started when Jackman posted two intriguing shots on his Instagram Stories, possibly hinting at his return in an upcoming Marvel film. The pictures in question are broken in two parts: one a fan art of his iconic role in question by an handle named BossLogic and the other, of himself posing with the President of marvel Studios Kevin Feige.

After Disney acquired 20th Century fox, it has given the studio rights to its ‘X-Men’ and ‘Fantastic four’ franchises. While ‘Fantastic Four’ is believed to be a part of Marvel’s quarter four release calendar, there hasn’t been any announcement on the return of ‘X-Men, if at all.



Various entertainment websites have also pointed out that Jackman is indeed suggesting his return as Wolverine but for an Avengers movie.



“Every time I saw an Avengers movie, I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen (sic),” Jackman had told an American news portal in the past. He had, however, mentioned that he would like to see a new actor take on that role.

Hugh Jackman has mesmersised fans all over the world as Wolverine for 17 long years before hanging his boots in 2017 with the franchise’s final outing ‘Logan’, which also ended Sir Patrick Stewart’s long standing association with it as Professor X.