Priyanka Chopra makes Father’s Day memorable for Nick Jonas, see how

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s husband marked his first Father’s Day this year, and the actress made the day more special for him. She took to her Instagram handle to pour wishes for Father’s Day with an adorable picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra, in May. Making the day memorable for Nick, the actress gifted a pair of matching customised sneakers for the father-daughter duo. In the picture shared by Priyanka, Nick Jonas can be seen holding up her daughter Malti while their backs are toward the camera.

Malti can be seen wearing a red one-piece dress with a cute hairband. Both Nick and Malti are wearing matching shoes in the photo. While the infant has ‘MM’ initials written on her shoes, Nick’s shoes have ‘MM’s Dad’ abbreviations.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post:-

Priyanka refrained from showing her daughter's face in the photo. Priyanka shared this adorable picture and captioned it, "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home... I love you.. here's to many more," followed by a red heart.

Soon after sharing the post, her industry friends and fans swamped the comment section and reacted with heart emojis. Actress Patralekhaa commented, "Aweee", while director Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan Ali and others commented on the post with red heart emoticons. "This picture just made my day," a user commented on the picture.

Nick Jonas too shared the same post on his social media account and wrote, "First Father's Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."

Have a look at Nick Jonas's post:-

The star couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home in May, and as Priyanka introduced her daughter to the world, she shared a sweet note when Malti came home after the struggles the little girl suffered for over 100 days in the NICU.

Check out Priyanka’s post:-

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her next spy-thriller series, 'Citadel', which is scheduled to go on air on Amazon Prime later this year. sharing a reel video where Priyanka can be seen driving around with her dog, and in the caption, the actress wrote, "And it's finally a wrap." On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zara’.



