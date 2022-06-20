Deepika Padukone was rushed to hospital in Hyderabad for this reason

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was in news last week not for her films but for her health. The actress who is filming for 'Project K' in Hyderabad complained of uneasiness on the sets last week and was rushed to the hospital. The actress was later released in a matter of few hours after a check-up and she resumed shooting soon after. Fans speculated over reports of Deepika complaining of an increase in heart rate. Now, the producer of 'Project K Aswini Dutt has assured us that there was no major health scare for the actress.



While speaking to a daily, the producer said that the actress resumed shooting the same after a thorough check-up at the hospital and blamed the media for "blowing it out of proportion."



Dutt revealed that Deepika was at the hospital for a "regular check-up" after recovering from COVID-19 a few weeks back.



"Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal."

Describing Deepika as a 'true professional', the producer mentioned how she resumed shooting immediately.

“Deepika ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing."

'Project K' will pair Deepika opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas for the first time. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Deepika will also be seen in 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and in 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.