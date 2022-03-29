Deepika Padukone gets honoured at TIME100 Impact Awards, attends ceremony in Dubai with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone was honoured on Monday night at the TIME 100 impact awards. This is the second honour by the TIME magazine for the actress. She was honoured for her work on mental health through her organisation 'Live Love Laugh' foundation.



The event took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai and Deepika was accompanied to the event by her husband actor Ranveer Singh.



Deepika took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from the awards nights and expressed gratitude on being honoured at the event.

Deepika joined prominent leaders, activists and other celebrities - who all have been honoured at the event last night.

Deepika wore a white-silver saree by Sabyasachi while Ranveer wore a red bandh gala by the same designer for the event.

The Time100 - Impact Awards recognises “global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward.”



In a series of BTS videos shared on her Instagram stories, Deepika spoke about being nervous and having a speech ready.



The actress was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' and will next be seen in 'Pathaan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.