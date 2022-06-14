Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital in Hyderabad after she complains of increased heart rate

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening after she complained of feeling unwell due to an increase in heart rate. Padukone is in Hyderabad to shoot a film with Amitabh Bachchan.



The actress was examined at the city's Kamineni Hospital and was discharged soon after. Sources state she resumed shooting for the film in a few hours.



Padukone is shooting for Prabhas starrer 'Project K' which also co-stars Amitabh Bachchan. The filming begun a few months back and Prabhas had even shared a picture from the sets and gave Bachchan the title of “Guru of Indian Cinema.”



“On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK” he captioned the picture.



Deepika was in Cannes last month as a jury member of the film festival. Padukone also has 'Pathan' opposite SRK and John Abraham and 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.