Deepika Padukone to have a cameo in ‘Brahmastra’? Here's what fans are speculating

Every since Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra's' trailer dropped online, fans have been debating on social media platforms whether Deepika Padukone is playing a cameo role in the film or not. Some eagle-eyed fans are convinced that the actress is a part of the film.

On Twitter, many shared close-up screenshots of the 'jal (water) character' in the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' and claimed that it is Deepika.

One user wrote, "Yo if it’s Deepika I’m literally gonna scream #Brahmastra. (sic)" Another wrote, "Just wow can’t wait to see her as Jal #DeepikaPadukone #Brahmastra. (sic)" And, one said, "If she is Deepika then he is Ranveer Singh as Dev."

Just wow can’t wait to see her as Jal 🌊🥹😍😭🔱❤️#DeepikaPadukone #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/DCKeUIUM0Y — DEEPIKA PADUKONE FAN (@dpadukonefrance) June 15, 2022

If she is Deepika then he is Ranveer Singh as Dev. pic.twitter.com/fQ2yjC6Gsa — Tom Alterf (@TomAlte87063578) June 19, 2022

Strong rumors are going on that Deepika & Ranveer will have a cameo in Brahmastra leading to the next part since the duo was spotted on sets few years back.



PS- Recently Deepika has expressed to work with Ayaan again. We wonder if that was a hint.#Brahmastra #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/sWiF5Z20F7 — DP Exclusives (@RumourssSay) June 14, 2022

In the recently-released trailer, a mysterious woman is seen walking out of a river with huge waves in the background. Blue energy is seen radiating from her hand. Dressed in a red saree, the character is seen advancing forward.

Earlier, fans had spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer. Speculations are rife that the person holding up a trident in the trailer is SRK.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy will be seen in the lead roles in 'Brahmastra'.

On September 9 this year, the film will hit the theatres and fans will be able to watch the film in both 2D and 3D.