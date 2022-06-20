Deepika Padukone to have a cameo in ‘Brahmastra’? Here's what fans are speculating

Deepika Padukone to have a cameo appearance in 'Brahmastra'? Photograph:( Instagram )
Eagle-eyed fans speculate Deepika Padukone is the 'jal character' in Ranbir Kapoor'starrer 'Brahmastra'.
Every since Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra's' trailer dropped online, fans have been debating on social media platforms whether Deepika Padukone is playing a cameo role in the film or not. Some eagle-eyed fans are convinced that the actress is a part of the film.
On Twitter, many shared close-up screenshots of the 'jal (water) character' in the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' and claimed that it is Deepika.
One user wrote, "Yo if it’s Deepika I’m literally gonna scream #Brahmastra. (sic)" Another wrote, "Just wow can’t wait to see her as Jal #DeepikaPadukone #Brahmastra. (sic)" And, one said, "If she is Deepika then he is Ranveer Singh as Dev."
Yo if it’s Deepika I’m literally gonna scream #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/uUowxzz86J— ratkins (@analogscum) June 19, 2022
Just wow can’t wait to see her as Jal 🌊🥹😍😭🔱❤️#DeepikaPadukone #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/DCKeUIUM0Y— DEEPIKA PADUKONE FAN (@dpadukonefrance) June 15, 2022
#BrahmastraTrailer #Brahmastra— Tom Alterf (@TomAlte87063578) June 19, 2022
If she is Deepika then he is Ranveer Singh as Dev. pic.twitter.com/fQ2yjC6Gsa
Strong rumors are going on that Deepika & Ranveer will have a cameo in Brahmastra leading to the next part since the duo was spotted on sets few years back.— DP Exclusives (@RumourssSay) June 14, 2022
PS- Recently Deepika has expressed to work with Ayaan again. We wonder if that was a hint.#Brahmastra #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/sWiF5Z20F7
In the recently-released trailer, a mysterious woman is seen walking out of a river with huge waves in the background. Blue energy is seen radiating from her hand. Dressed in a red saree, the character is seen advancing forward.
Earlier, fans had spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer. Speculations are rife that the person holding up a trident in the trailer is SRK.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy will be seen in the lead roles in 'Brahmastra'.
On September 9 this year, the film will hit the theatres and fans will be able to watch the film in both 2D and 3D.