Priyanka Chopra is a 'proud' wife as Nick Jonas gets honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned her cheerleader cap as her husband Nick Jonas and brothers Kevin and Joe got honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a congratulatory post for the Jonas Brothers. “Class of 2023 Walk of Fame Honorees Recording Congratulations @nickjonas!! So proud of you. Let's go @kevinjonas @joejonas @jonasbrothers @hdwalkoffame," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The Jonas Brothers are among 8 other honorees who made it to the list of stars who will get a star of their own on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera, Blake Shelton, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E. and Charlie Wilson will also be getting their own stars on the historic landmark in California.

From Priyanka's recent posts, we can tell that the diva is busy filming for the drama series 'Citadel' these days.

Many of her new pics show her in an injured look, with blood all over her face. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and is produced by the Russo Brothers.

Apart from 'Citadel', PeeCee will also feature in 'Ending Things', 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'

