Late Show With Stephen Colbert team members detained at Capitol Hill, charged with unlawful entry

Stephen Colbert's Late Show team members were detained from the United States Capitol building. On June 16, seven team members who were filming comedy segments for the CBS late-night show were arrested in the Longworth House Office Building when the group was found shooting “unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway.” the Capitol Police said in a statement.



The production team was shooting a comedy segment associated with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog - a character voiced by Robert Smigel.

"Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed," CBS said.



However, they were advised to leave the building in the early hours, but they stayed back to shoot more sequences in the halls when they got detained.

"After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police."



The statement reads via Variety, “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day. They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.”



As per the reports, all of them were released later that night.

On the same day, they shared a few pictures on the official Twitter account of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog from the Capitol hill building.