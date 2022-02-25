Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the 2022 President’s Award during the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seen receiving the honour during the live televised ceremony.

In a joint statement, the couple said, “It’s a true honour to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago. We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work.”

The NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, “We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world. Not only do they continue to lead by example, the Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”

The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award is a newly created annual award that recognises leaders creating transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology to advance civil and human rights.