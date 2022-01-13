Power of the Dog: When Jesse Plemons was 'pissed' with Benedict Cumberbatch’s method acting

If you haven’t watched Benedict Cumberbatch in his serious best recently, it’s time you watched his latest film ‘The Power of the Dog’ that is making a lot of buzz in awards circuit. The film, infact, grabbed big nods at the SAG Awards 2022.

Benedict Cumberbatch is “unforgettable and astounding” in #ThePowerOfTheDog, and the Screen Actors Guild agrees!



He’s been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 2022 SAG Awards. 🌾 pic.twitter.com/kddKIPjGja — The Power of the Dog (@TPOTD) January 12, 2022 ×

However, Benedict’s work has “pissed off” Jesse Plemons. Apparently, his method acting is what irked Jesse as the former took it a bit far.

Jesse Plemons admits that Benedict Cumberbatch unknowingly almost took things too far. “There was one time he got under my skin. He was like, ‘Hey, big boy.’ It wasn’t ‘fatso.’ I feel like a few people in life have been like, ‘Hey, big boy,’ and I was like, ‘Goddamn it. What the fuck’,” he said.

Later, Benedict Cumberbatch apologised when Plemons told him the remark “pissed me off.” “He was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’” Plemons said “I was like, ‘No, don’t worry. It was great.’”

“A masterful film” by Academy Award® winner Jane Campion. #ThePowerOfTheDog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Watch now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/wR6uxMtjhb — The Power of the Dog (@TPOTD) December 1, 2021 ×

But not all was settled. Benedict Cumberbatch may have been sorry, but Phil Burbank not so much. “Everyone was on the same page,” Cumberbatch said. “I was introduced to the crews as ‘Phil.’ Jane would say, ‘This is Phil. You’re going to be working with Phil. Benedict is really nice but you’re going to me meet him at the end of the shoot.’ That just gave me permission to commit to this character whose behavior is at times repugnant, and not feel apologetic or embarrassed or self conscious about it in any way.”

Throughout the length of the film, Benedict Cumberbatch would usually keep his distance from his co-stars.

The Netflix film ‘The Power of the Dog’ is written and directed by Jane Campion and is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a wealthy rancher in 1925 Montana who grieves for Bronco Henry, his late mentor and probable lover. His repressed feelings cause him to horrifically bully his brother (Plemons), his sister-in-law, Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

