Pedro Pascal in talks to lead Marvel's Fantastic Four as Reed Richards
Story highlights
Pedro Pascal is reportedly in talks to play Reed Richards in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four film.
Pedro Pascal is reportedly in talks to play Reed Richards in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four film.
Marvel Studios is gearing up for a major casting coup, with Pedro Pascal reportedly in discussions to take on the iconic role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four film. This potential casting move is generating significant buzz, signaling a pivotal moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) post the recent actors' strike resolution.
While negotiations are ongoing, sources reveal that scheduling intricacies could play a crucial role in finalising the deal. Marvel Studios has remained tight-lipped about the developments, and the current status of talks remains uncertain. The initial report on Pascal's potential casting came from genre-centric journalist Daniel Richtman via his Patreon account.
trending now
For over a year, speculation has been rife about the casting choices for Fantastic Four. If Pedro Pascal secures the role, it would mark a strategic move for Marvel as it endeavors to move beyond the actors associated with the Infinity Saga. Pascal, known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and The Mandalorian, has become a widely recognised and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.
As Marvel Studios aims to bring the Fantastic Four back to the forefront of its cinematic universe, three key roles are still up for grabs: The Invisible Woman, The Thing, and The Human Torch. The anticipation around the casting choices for these characters adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming film.
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is set to helm the Fantastic Four project, scheduled for release on May 2, 2025. The screenplay, initially penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, has undergone revisions, with Josh Friedman contributing to the latest version.
Reed Richards, the leader of Marvel's First Family, made his debut in Fantastic Four No. 1 in 1961, creating the foundation for the Marvel Comics Universe as envisioned by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Previous portrayals of Reed Richards include Ioan Gruffudd in mid-2000s adaptations and Miles Teller in the 2015 reboot by 20th Century Fox. John Krasinski also offered a unique interpretation of Reed Richards in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
As the MCU continues to evolve and expand, the potential inclusion of Pedro Pascal in Fantastic Four adds another layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the next phase of Marvel's cinematic journey. Only time will tell if scheduling hurdles can be overcome, solidifying Pascal's place as the brilliant scientist and leader, Reed Richards, in one of Marvel's most anticipated projects.