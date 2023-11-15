The Marvels' box office failure triggers major strategy overhaul at Marvel Studios

The recent release of The Marvels has marked another significant stumble for Marvel Studios, prompting the powerhouse production house to seriously reassess its strategies, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film's lacklustre performance over the last weekend, with a debut of $46.1 million in North America, stands as the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a franchise that has dominated the global box office for more than a decade.

While The Marvels serves as a focal point for the recent downturn, it is not the sole indicator that Marvel Studios may be facing challenges. Earlier releases like Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania received a B CinemaScore. Simultaneously, viewers expressed concerns about the increasing number of shows on Disney+ and the struggle to keep up with the overarching MCU narrative.

Behind the scenes, insiders revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel Studios and Disney were well aware of The Marvels challenges before its release, acknowledging the need for a thorough examination of their theatrical tentpoles. Disney CEO Bob Iger's recent comment on an earnings call about the company losing focus due to an emphasis on quantity over quality further emphasised the need for change. It's suggested that the push to feed Disney+ content, which started during Iger's tenure and continued under Bob Chapek, may have impacted the quality of Marvel's cinematic offerings.

As a response to these challenges, Marvel Studios and Disney announced a scaling back of superhero film releases in 2024, reducing the number from three to one. Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will now be the sole superhero offering in 2024, with a release date moved from May 3 to July 26. The film is touted as a multi-verse-spanning feature that will set the stage for upcoming Avengers movies.