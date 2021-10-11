'Oz' star Granville Adams no more

‘Oz’ star Granville Adams is no more after a battle with cancer.

The 58-year-old actor was best known for his role as Zahir Arif in HBO’s ‘Oz’.

The news of his death was confirmed Sunday my multiple friends including Oz‘s showrunner/executive producer Tom Fontana, and costars Kirk Acevedo and Harold Perrineau.

"I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer," Acevedo shared via Twitter. "I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend."

Added Perrineau via Instagram, “You can’t always cry, sometimes you’ve got to CELEBRATE the time you had together. Brittany and I LOVE this man and the entire group of family/friends that we all created. Sleep well Prince! We’ll see each other again.”

Granville Adams was last seen on social media as he documented his battle with cancer. His last post was from a hospital room. H captioned it, "135 pounds of post radiation badness."

Adams appeared in all six seasons of Oz, first in a guest role and was later upped to recurring. He also appeared on NBC’s ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets’, and Fox’s ‘Empire’. He played the role of Scout in 2011’s ‘Magic City Memoirs’.