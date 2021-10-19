Oscars: Iceland selects ‘Lamb’ as International Feature submission

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb has been selected as Iceland’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The film ‘Lamb’ had debuted in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section and won its Prize of Originality.

The film is co-written by Valdimar Jóhannsson and celebrated Icelandic poet Sjón.

Noomi Rapace, who is also an executive producer on the project, stars in the film. Lamb is said to be a dark folktale about a childless couple in rural Iceland who make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature.

In Iceland, the film opened September 24. In the US, the film has grossed $1.1M, becoming the highest grossing Icelandic film of all time in the market.

As for Oscars, Iceland has previously scored one Oscar nomination in this category, for 1991’s Children Of Nature by Friðrik Þór Friðriksson.