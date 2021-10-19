Sylvester Stallone announces exit from 'The Expendables' franchise with a sweet post

Sylvester Stallone is moving on from ‘The Expendables’ franchise after having been a part of it for 12 years.

The Hollywood actor made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram in which he can be seen walking around the set of The Expendables 4 on his final day of shooting as production wrapped.

Sylvester Stallone called the decision to exit the action series that he helped launch as “bittersweet” though he said that he is “ready to pass the baton on” to co-star Jason Statham “and his capable hands.”

Reflecting on the "heart, energy and humor" that the franchise has brought him, Sylvester Stallone said, "The greatest thing is being able to provide films [and] entertainment [where] maybe there's a little message in there, because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch. Not so much the action; the action is self-evident. But it's just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is, with the characters at hand."

The actor added that he’s “getting ready to accept the next challenge.”

In the upcoming 'The Expendables 4', Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Barney Ross, leader of the group of elite mercenaries that gives the franchise its name—traveling the world to carry out missions of all kinds, ranging from assassination to rescue.

Watch the post here:

Watch the post here: