Want to be neighbours with Sylvester Stallone? Buy this home in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is already famous for being the home address of A-list Hollywood stars. So it follows that property prices are sky-high. But even by those standards, a particular house (a villa actually), is set to log a record of priciest house in the posh area. Yep, the property is costly but the upside is that if you go to your neighbour's house to borrow some sugar you'd stumble onto 'Rocky' Sylvester Stallone or Denzel Washington or many other Hollywood stars who wouldn't worry about you returning couple spoonfuls of sugar.

The 13-bedroom Villa Firenze commands a specious 9-acre space, and can be accessed via its own private street. The villa is a gated mansion (obviously!) and has 25 bathrooms. If you throw the trendiest party in town as the villa has enough rooms and guest houses.

The villa is designed by architect William Hablinski and Concierge Auctions is carrying out the auction of the property.

The auction house has described the villa as not just a home but an "authentic Italian village."

The villa has a swimming pool, jogging trail, pool house, Jacuzzi, tennis court and a courtyard big enough for 30 cars.

So if you want to bask in luxury, do think of buying the property. The asking price is just USD 160 million.

If only world was a little less cruel!