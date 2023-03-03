Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominee: Will Baz Luhrmann's unconventional biopic Elvis create history?
Story highlights
With 8 nominations at the Oscars 2023, does Baz Luhrmann's Elvis stands a strong chance in winning the top awards? Here's what we think of the film
Those who have closely followed the Oscar awards for years, and understand the pattern of the show, would know that the Academy has always got a soft spot for biopics. Actors who have portrayed real-life characters on screen have also been acknowledged with the best actor trophy in most instances. And so, it doesn't come as a surprise that Baz Luhrmann's Elvis has clinched 8 nominations at the Oscars 2023 which includes the best picture and the best actor nods. Even though its a well-known fact that the Academy always has preferred biopics, one can't ignore the fact that Elvis has rightfully earned its spot in several categories by the sheer brilliance of the plot, its implementation on screen, Luhrman's vision, and lead actor Austin Butler's stupendous performance as King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley.
Baz Lhurmann's Elvis, although, many would argue, is not the conventional biopic on the legendary artist. It mostly highlights the troubled, complicated, and sometimes toxic relationship that Presley shared with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks on screen). Uncle Tom, as he was famously known, often felt he built the enigma around Elvis Presley the star, ignoring Presley's rightful place under the sun thanks to his sheer talent.
While the film has mostly earned nominations in styling, makeup, and other technical aspects, the film's Best Picture and best actor nomination is an important indication of how good the film was. But will it clench the Best Picture nomination? Let's find out.
8 Oscar nominations for Elvis
Baz Luhrmann's film on Elvis Presley secured 8 nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Apart from the obvious best picture and best actor nods, the film has fetched nominations in categories of Cinematography; Film Editing; Sound; Makeup and Hairstyling; Production Design; and Costume Design. Luhrmann, who is known for elaborate costume dramas and musicals, leaves no stone unturned to create the era of 1950s and 1960s in Elvis when the world was gripped by Presley's mystical charm. And how marvelously it worked in the film. In both Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling departments it stands a strong chance but it faces strong competition from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Is Austin Butler, a clear winner?
While critics had middling reviews about the film at large, their opinion has been unanimously positive for the film's lead character Austin Butler who stunned everyone with his performance at the pop legend. Butler may not look like Elvis Presley but his mannerisms were so accurately copied by the actor making it a convincing act.
Butler changed his voice, and mannerisms and played the whimsical, sometimes misunderstood, but truly the greatest singer with utmost honesty which reflected on screen.
Butler and Brendan Fraser ( for his role in The Whale) are the strong contenders in this category and it can swing either way.
Unconventional biopic
A lot of the story- that focusses on Uncle Tom and Presley's complicated relationship through the singer's career, is widely dramatised, typically in Luhrmann's exaggerated screenplay. Many critics have argued that while performances by the two men- Butler and Hanks- is par excellence, the treatment and story are somewhat dramatised to suit Luhrmann's style of cinema. It also focusses on the relationship of two characters which is unlikely in biopics where usually the focus lies solely on one person- the lead protagonist. The film also masterfully highlights the constant tussle between art and the business behind it - which purists feel corrupt any artist.
WION's review of Elvis states, "The film also wins because of the fluidity that the filmmaker maintains in narrating the film with scenes transitioning in a musical format almost. The narrative keeps going back and forth, yet it never slips because of its effective storyline.
For die-hard fans of the King of rock and roll, the story of Elvis is perhaps not new. But the film's release is timely for a generation who have perhaps heard of the musician and some of his songs but wouldn't know the hysteria that he created in his heyday." Read full review here