Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt is taking a break from acting to spend more time with her daughters

Emily Blunt is taking a break from acting to focus on motherhood. The actress, who is currently busy promoting her next film, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, recently spoke about the mom guilt that she suffers and how she has taken a back seat from acting to focus on her two children.



“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know,'” the Oppenheimer star, 40, said on the Table For Two podcast, released on Monday, as she spoke about juggling her career with being a mom.

“But this year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little."

"And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones," Blunt added.

The British actress shares her two daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with her husband, actor-filmmaker John Krasinski. The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday.