Oppenheimer India box office: Christopher Nolan film achieves a significant milestone

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's 3-hour biopic about American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who is remembered as the father of the atomic bomb for heading the Manhattan Project, has surpassed the Rs 150 crore (around $18 million) mark in India. At the time of writing this, the film has collected $657.3 million dollars at the box office globally. Not bad for a production budget of around $100 million. The film is not a slouch even in the domestic market, grossing $272.58 million. The film even held its own against Greta Gerwig's equally star-studded and glossy Barbie, arguably more appealing to the general public, with which it was pitted in the so-called Barbenheimer phenomenon. While Barbie may have won the battle, Oppenheimer has also been a consistent performer.

Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, Oppenheimer also features names like Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in its cast. The film is adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The event at the centre of the movie is the Trinity test, in which the first atomic weapon was successfully tested.

Oppenheimer review

WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "Nolan's signature style, with its non-linear narrative, transcends mere storytelling, guiding the audience through a labyrinth of time and memory. Seamlessly transitioning between Oppenheimer's past and present, Nolan skillfully explores the fluidity of memory, perception, and remorse. His directorial prowess, matched with the stunning artistry of Hoyte van Hoytema, turns Oppenheimer into an exquisite visual epic, with many memorable visual images. The Trinity Test, which proved to the US government that this weapon indeed was as destructive as the scientists claimed, is depicted as an event of Biblical proportions. A moment of celebration comes a little later, but at first everyone is shaken by the enormity of the thing."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE