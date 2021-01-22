Olivia Wilde restricts comments on Instagram amid Harry Styles romance rumours

Olivia Wilde has implemented a new policy for her Instagram account to keep trollers at bay.

The 36-year-old director recently limited comments on her posts amid criticism of her newly unveiled relationship with Harry Styles. Wilde is working with Harry in her movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.



While the actress and director and One Direction alum have not commented on their romance, they were photographed together for the first time, holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff's wedding in Montecito, California just after the New Year's holiday.



Recently, Wilde shared a photo from the set in her latest Instagram post, which shows Don't Worry Darling cinematographer Matthew Libatique wearing a KN95 mask while operating a camera. She wrote, "And we back." Styles, however, has not limited comments on his Instagram posts.



The outing came less than two months after it was revealed that Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, split after almost 10 years together. Her new romance has not been met with a happy reaction from her ex-partner, according to various reports. According to ET, a source close to the couple revealed the publication that while the pair wanted to remain close after their split, the Jason star is "really hurt" by Wilde's new romance with Styles.

Production on Wilde's new film was stopped last November due to a positive COVID-19 test on set. Filming on the movie and other Hollywood productions, which have also been halted amid coronavirus restrictions and outbreak scares, recently resumed.

In November the news about Olivia and Jason's split came out and a source close to the couple revealed to People website that the split happened at the start of this year. "The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.", the source was quoted saying.

Wilde and Styles sparked romance rumors recently after they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California. The 26-year-old star Styles was seen visiting Wilde during the shoot and was spotted standing just outside the door wearing a mask while Wilde, leaned out to chat with him. Wilde was seen smiling several times as the two remained in costume for the movie, reported PEOPLE.