Oppenheimer, the triumphant historical biopic crafted by the acclaimed Christopher Nolan, will soon etch a remarkable new chapter in box office history. The film has attained a remarkable — and a little dubious — milestone. It is poised to outshine even the 2016 hit Sing, as it positions itself to claim the title of the highest-grossing domestic movie ever to have never secured the top spot at the box office. One might posit that the success of Oppenheimer owes a debt of gratitude to the concurrent presence of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, a dynamic that played an undeniable role in propelling the film to its current status.

Regardless, this cinematic marvel has struck gold, amassing an impressive haul of over $270 million domestically within the span of four weeks since its premiere.

In the preceding era, Sing had enjoyed robust commercial triumphs during its release, yet its path was dogged by a dual challenge. First, it found itself pitted against the juggernaut Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an endeavour that ultimately garnered a domestic collection of $534.9 million, indisputably securing the top-tier slot and sidelining Sing.

Subsequently, as the film showcased its endurance, it was once more denied the top rank by the sleeper sensation Hidden Figures, a cinematic tribute to the mathematicians underpinning the historic moon landing. However, let not Sing be overshadowed, for it claimed its own victory with a global box office sum of $634.2 million, a figure that Oppenheimer is most likely to eclipse.

Oppenheimer review

WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies. Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close."

