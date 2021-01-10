Nina Dobrev's boyfriend Shaun White sends sweet birthday message for the actor

Nina Dobrev is getting all the birthday love from boyfriend Shaun White. The 'Vampire Diaries' star turned 32 on Saturday, and her snowboarder celebrated the birthday girl and her presence in his life.



Taking to his Instagram, White posted quirky photos of them and wrote, "Too bad we never have any fun together …😉 Happy birthday baby! 🎉" The birthday note came a day after he also posted photos on his Instagram Story of the two at a shooting range.





White and Dobrev first sparked romance rumors last March and confirmed their relationship two months later when they went Instagram official.

Dobrev also gave herself a birthday shout-out and wrote on her Instagram that she would be celebrating her 31st birthday again since it didn't count in 2020.

"Thank you you for the birthday wishes!!! older? yep. wiser? sure. just as childish? 100%," she wrote next to a video montage of her celebrating her birthdays as a little girl. "Im so excited to be turning 31 (again) today! 🥳 (because i think we can all agree 2020 didn’t count, so I’ll be taking a redo)."





She concluded by adding that 2021 "better get its sh*t together quick otherwise I’ll still be my 31st birthday again next year too..."

A source close to the couple revealed to ET that "Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship has gotten more serious and they’re still having so much fun together," "They’re both hysterical, active, like to have fun and go on adventures together and can have deep conversations too. Nina is a very open, loving person and is very into Shaun and happy that he’s in her life.", the source added.