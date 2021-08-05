Netflix to require vaccination for its office workers, visitors to show proof of vaccination

Video-streaming service Netflix will require its workers at its offices to be vaccinated for COVID-19, confirms a global entertainment website.



The same rule is applicable to headquarters in Los Gatos, California, The visitors will also have to show proof of vaccination for their Sunset Blvd. location in Los Angeles as well, another news site reported.



While the employees have not fully returned to work in their offices, they can currently work there if they choose to. No date has been set for an official return to the offices yet. It’s not clear when the policy will be implemented and the streaming giant declined to comment, reports confirm.



Netflix joins other big American companies— Disney, Facebook, Google, Twitter, The Washington Post and The New York Times—in requiring all salaried and non-union hourly U.S. workers to be vaccinated against the virus.



In July, Netflix was the first major studio to require vaccines for cast and crew working in ‘Zone A’ of its U.S. productions. Other top studios and guilds have reached a short-term return-to-work agreement that allowed producers to voluntarily require vaccines for Zone A on their sets.



Several other major studios are currently mandating vaccines on a case-to-case basis on their respective production works.



These mandates have been put into effect following the arrival of delta variant of COVID-19 that has reportedly spread in America.



In Los Angeles, the Department of Public Health has noted recent outbreaks on the sets of ‘The Masked Singer’, ‘S.W.A.T.’ and the reboot of ‘House Party’ as well as the offices of Endemol Shine North America, various reports claim.