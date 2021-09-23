Netflix drops first trailer of 'Britney Vs. Spears' documentary

Video-streaming giant Netflix has recently released an intense trailer of their upcoming documentary on pop star Britney Spears' life, titled 'Britney Vs. Spears'.

The documentary trailer covers the controversial conservatorship that Spears was under, the impact it had on her life, and how her father Jamie Spears dragged it on for years.

Directed by 'Erin Lee Carr', 'Britney Vs. Spears' has reportedly been in the making for years now and will unveil new details pertaining to the conservatorship. It is also rumoured to feature people who are close to Britney Spears.

Watch the new trailer here:

Interestingly, 'Framing Britney Spears' was released earlier this year with the story's main focus on her loyal fanbase, which eventually brought back to life (yet again) the viral hashtag #FreeBritney.

However, reports claim that 'Britney vs. Spears' is going for an investigative journalism approach and is likely to unearth new information related to the conservatorship case.

'Britney vs. Spears' will be released on September 28, just a day before Spears' court date on September 29.

Yesterday, a short clip was released by the streaming giant.



Check out the teaser here:

