Neil Gaiman's 'Dead Boy Detectives' pilot ordered by HBO Max

One of the many iconic characters from Neil Gaiman's universe will now be made for the small screen.



As per a report, HBO Max has asked for a pilot of the author's 'Dead Boy Detectives' to be adapted for TV and has been reportedly developed by Steve Yockey, Jeremy Carver, and Greg Berlanti.

Based on the DC comics created by Gaiman back in 1991 as per of his Sandman comics, the series would follow the characters Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine--the ghost of two young lads who choose to stay on Earth instead on embarking on their after-life journey.



At the moment, there's no confirmation as to who is helming the project. The shooting for the pilot is scheduled to begin in November this year, reports say.

There's been no news on the actors playing lead characters on this potential series yet.



If the pilot is transformed into a full-blown series, then 'Dead Boy Detectives' would be the fifth adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work to be currently in production.

