'Ms Marvel' beats 'Black Panther' to become the best-rated MCU project

It's official. The Disney+ MCU series 'Ms Marvel' has become the best-reviewed movie or show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It beat 'Black Panther' to get to the top. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the Iman Vellani-starrer has a score of 98 percent after 263 (and counting) reviews, meaning almost every review of the show is positive. In contrast, the 2018 movie, Black Panther, had scored 96 per cent after 528 reviews, which is almost just as impressive. It is possible that 'Ms Marvel' score goes down as it often happens with new shows or movies.

'Ms Marvel' is created by British-Pakistani screenwriter Bisha K. Ali and follows Vellani's Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey. A huge fan of the Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), she herself gets superpowers thanks to a family heirloom and begins calling herself Ms Marvel.

The series was praised for its sympathetic portrayal of South Asian culture, which is rare in Hollywood movies, story, and performances. Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Rish Shah, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Adaku Ononogbo, Samina Ahmad, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Farhan Akhtar, and Aramis Knight also starred. Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan appeared in cameos.

'Black Panther', meanwhile, had late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa taking up the mantle of the titular superhero and Wakandan king after the tragic death of his father. ide Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis were also in the cast.

The film was deemed a milestone in MCU for its depiction of African people, cultures, and a predominantly black cast. It became a humongous hit for Marvel Studios and Disney, earning $ 1.35 billion on a budget of $200 million.

A sequel, titled 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which brings back director Ryan Coogler and much of the cast, releases on November 11 this year.