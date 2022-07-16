Beta Ray Bill, Captain Britain, Miles Morales, and other Marvel superheroes who should get their MCU movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now almost 30 movie strong. It is, by far, the biggest franchise in terms of not just number of movies, but also box office returns. At the time of writing this, the 29 films released so far have collectively grossed more than $27 billion dollars worldwide, which is nearly one billion per movie. That is just incredible as there have only been 50 movies in history that have crossed the $1 billion mark. And more often than not, MCU movies also earn the love of critics. Despite all those accomplishments, would you believe MCU has barely touched the surface of the lore?

Marvel Comics boasts of thousands of superheroes and we have seen maybe two dozen until now. Even many major superheroes that are popular among comic readers are yet to get movies. Here are 10 Marvel Comics superheroes that should get movies next. Note that we have not included heroes like Fantastic Four and X-Men as their movies are already in the pipeline.