Beta Ray Bill, Captain Britain, Miles Morales, and other Marvel superheroes who should get their MCU movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now almost 30 movie strong. It is, by far, the biggest franchise in terms of not just number of movies, but also box office returns. At the time of writing this, the 29 films released so far have collectively grossed more than $27 billion dollars worldwide, which is nearly one billion per movie. That is just incredible as there have only been 50 movies in history that have crossed the $1 billion mark. And more often than not, MCU movies also earn the love of critics. Despite all those accomplishments, would you believe MCU has barely touched the surface of the lore?

Marvel Comics boasts of thousands of superheroes and we have seen maybe two dozen until now. Even many major superheroes that are popular among comic readers are yet to get movies. Here are 10 Marvel Comics superheroes that should get movies next. Note that we have not included heroes like Fantastic Four and X-Men as their movies are already in the pipeline.

Miles Morales' Spider-Man

An alternate version of Spider-Man, Miles Morales is an Afro-Latina teen who gets bitten by a radioactive spider and... you know how it goes. Except Miles is an even better Spidey than Peter Parker. His origin story, tragic like every other version of Spidey, is fresh and interesting and apart from the typical Spidey powers like superman strength, agility, ability to crawl on the side of buildings and other surfaces, he also has invisibility and bio-electrokenisis, which allows him to stun enemies with "venom blast". 

Morales debuted on the big screen with 2018's animated film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and the film was just about perfect. But we would love him in live-action too. Miles was mentioned in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' so he does have probably future in MCU.

Beta Ray Bill

An alien warrior who was the first Marvel character to lift the divine hammer infused with Asgardian magic Mjolnir and battled Thor to a standstill. His race called Korbinites went extinct when the galaxy in which his planet existed in exploded into nothing. Initially hostile to Asgardians and humans, Beta Ray Bill became their ally and a force for good. It was him in the comics who was granted Stormbreaker, another enchanted weapon like Mjolnir that is possessed by Thor in MCU. Perhaps Beta Ray Bill can come to Thor's rescue against the combined might of Hercules, Zeus and other gods in 'Thor 5'?
 

Captain Britain

After Captain America had its moment in MCU, and with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson continuing the legacy, perhaps it is time to introduce Captain Britain? Real-name Brian Braddock, he was bestowed with superpowers by ancient wizard called Merlyn (inspired by Merlin of Arthurian legends) and his daughter Roma who belong to Otherworld, a pocket dimension that is adjacent to earth. He became earth's protector.
 

Ghost Rider

Real-name Johnathon Blaze, Ghost Rider is a stunt performer who turns into one of the Spirits of Vengeance, beings who have watched over earth and protected humanity since the beginning of time. When he turns into Ghost Rider, his head disappears and in its place comes a skull alive with fire. The character has been played by Nicolas Cage, but the movies were terrible. Marvel Studios needs to reboot the franchise and introduce it in MCU.
 

Silver Surfer

One of the most popular Marvel Comics characters not in MCU yet, Silver Surfer is a being with metallic skin who travels through space on his surfboard, thus the name. He was a native of a planet called Zenn-La and saved his people from Galactus, the cosmic being who eats planets and even galaxies as food. He was bestowed with some of powers of Galactus and he became the planet devourer's herald. Now, his mission is to venture deep into the universe for planets that Galactus could devour. At one point, his paths crossed the Fantastic Four, who helped him realise what he was doing. He defied Galactus and saved earth, but was not limited to the planet as penalty. Perhaps he can be introduced in the upcoming 'Fantastic Four' movie.
 

