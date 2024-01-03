Michelle Yeoh introduces fans to a new family member on new year's day- her grandchild

Michelle Yeoh is now a grandmother. The Oscar-winning actress shared a series of photos on Instagram introducing her fans to the latest member of her family- a baby born to her husband Jean Todt's son Nicolas.



"A little miracle on the first day of 2024 we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy," she captioned the first photo, which just showed the newborn's foot in her hand.

Yeoh later shared more photos of herself and Todt, and wrote, "Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime."

Yeoh also shared a photo of the couple with the new parents and their little one.



In December, Yeoh married her long-time partner Todt the second time in three months. They had first tied the knot in Geneva in July. Their latest wedding was a small, casual affair held at a restaurant in Yeoh's hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia.



After her summer nuptials in Switzerland, Yeoh shared photos from the happy occasion on Instagram. "19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come ❤️✨❤️✨✨," she wrote. She shared a series of wedding photos in the post.