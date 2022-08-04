Michael Keaton shot scenes as Batman in 'Aquaman 2' but can be replaced by Ben Affleck

Michael Keaton is all set to reprise the role of Batman after three decades in 'The Flash'. He first played the role of the iconic DC superhero in Tim Burton's 1989 film, 'Batman', and reprised it in 1992's 'Batman Returns'. Since 'The Flash', which is being directed by 'It' duology director Andy Muschietti and scripted by 'Birds of Prey' and 'Bumblebee' writer Christina Hodson, deals with the multiverse, it can accommodate Keaton's grizzled Caped Crusader. The film, incidentally, also has Ben Affleck returning as Batman. Keaton was also supposed to appear in the role in 'Batgirl' but the movie has been scrapped.

It has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that Keaton also shot a scene for the second 'Aquaman' movie, titled 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. But since 'The Flash' was going to be released first, it would not have made sense to reveal Keaton in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. Still, why was it shot in the first place?

Also Read: Michael Keaton can't sit through Marvel, DC movies: 'I have other sh*t to do!”

Affleck has been confirmed to return in the role in 'Lost Kingdom'. A video shared by Jason Momoa revealed that.

Earlier, Keaton said that although he has been in several superhero movies (he also plays Vulture in 'Spider-Man' movies), he cannot sit through either Marvel or DC movies. While speaking to Variety, he said, “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other."

He clarified that the reason is not that he is above superhero cinema. It's just that he has too much to do and does not wish to waste his time. “And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that. It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other sh*t to do!" said Keaton.