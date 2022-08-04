'Batgirl' shelved: Star Leslie Grace says 'my own damn hero', directors Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi also react

'Batgirl' star Leslie Grace has reacted after Warner Bros scrapped her DC superhero movie. The shocking decision comes after the Warner Bros and Discovery merger. Directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, the film was made under the previous regime and the CEO and President of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav, did not think the film had potential. Still, cancelling an almost finished movie is almost unprecedented in Hollywood. If it was indeed bad, the studio could have dumped it on HBO Max.

Also Read: 'Batgirl' cancellation explains why DCEU is such a mess compared to MCU

Leslie Grace has shared a statement on her Instagram profile. As a caption to several set photos and videos from the movie, she wrote, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!"

She added, "To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” #Batgirl for life! 🦇"

Grace rose to fame with the acclaimed 2021 musical film 'In the Heights' and 'Batgirl' was going to be her breakout role. But sadly, it was not to be. The film also has Michael Keaton returning as Batman after three decades. JK Simmons was cast as Batgirl or Barbara Gordon's father, Jim Gordon. 'The Mummy' actor Brendan Fraser was also in the cast as supervillain 'Firefly'.

The director Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have also reacted. They said, "We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah. As huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. 'Batgirl For Life.'"