Michael Jackson biopic casts its Jackson 5

Michael Jackson biopic finally has their Jackson 5. The upcoming biopic Michael is helmed by director Antoine Fuqua and Oscar-winning producer Graham King.

Among the first people to be roped in for the biopic, Michael Jackson’s real nephew, Jaafar Jackon was zeroed for the titular role – the King of Pop. 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi was okayed as the younger Michael to depict his true beginnings and subsequent rise to fame and global stardom.

Colman Domingo is cast in the role of family patriarch Joe Jackson with Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller has been cast as lawyer John Branca.

Who are the Jackson 5?

The makers have now also cast Jackson’s four brothers – who together comprised Jackson 5. Jamal R. Henderson will play Jermaine Jackson in the film’s later years, while Jayden Harville will play the younger version. Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will share the role of Marlon Jackson; Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards are Tito; and Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre play the elder and younger versions of Jackie Jackson.

On rounding off the casting for the biopic, Graham King said, “The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years. I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”

Michael biopic

Michael is produced by King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, Branca and John McClain. The film’s script is by Oscar-nominee John Logan. Lionsgate is distributing the film within the US while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan.

Michael biopic is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.