Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran to produce reality show based on Kama Sutra

Bridgerton season 2 actress Charithra Chandran has an exciting lineup of projects. The actress, will not feature in season 3 of the Netflix show but will soon be venturing into the production space.

Charithra, as reported by Variety, will soon produce a reality TV show based on the ancient Sanskrit-language text the Kama Sutra. This will not be the first time when Kama Sutra will serve as the basis for a show or a film. Previously, Kama Sutra has inspired many film and TV interpretations in addition to being a living guide while stressing on the knowledge of sex.

Charithra to produce show on the Kama Sutra

Charithra told Variety, “I’m working on a reality TV show, which is inspired by the ‘Kama Sutra,’ [for] which I would be just behind the scenes. I would just be producing obviously, not on the show. The ‘Kama Sutra’ is actually an ancient Hindu text, but in the West, it has this not-so-pleasant, or positive, reputation and connotation. And it’s about taking ownership back of things that belong to us and our culture, and actually showing the beauty and the importance of these texts and what modern society can learn from it.”

Apart from this, Charithra will also produce a TV adaptation of Shankari Chandran’s bestselling novel Song of the Sun God. It follows three generations of a close-knit Sri Lankan family, whose story is inextricably entangled in their country’s three-decade-long civil war. The script is penned by Olivia Hetreed.

On the adaptation, she said, “We’re still in development. It’s really, really exciting. I have to say, I think it’s the best script I’ve ever read. It’s sensational. I can’t wait for us to get going on making it and for the world to see it. It’s something that is so important. And I feel the responsibility to make it 100% right. And the team that I’m working with on this are just so brilliant and so committed, I feel really lucky.”