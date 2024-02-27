JK Rowling calls out TV channel for addressing transgender as a woman: 'Sick of this s**t'

JK Rowling has a thing or two to say about a 26-year-old being jailed for murder. The 26-year-old is a transgender woman who was reported by some channels, particularly Sky News, as a “woman”, which got the Harry Potter author riled up.

After Sky News posted on X about the transgender woman’s crimes, JK Rowling said, “I’m so sick of this shit.” She then went on to explain that “This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes” adding that Scarlet Blake, the accused was a transgender and not a woman, as reported by media.

Scarlet Blake was found guilty last week of murdering a man four months after she live-streamed a video in which she killed a cat. The judge said Blake was somewhat inspired by the Netflix documentary Don’t F*** With Cats. Blake is a transgender woman. After being found guilty, Scarlet has been served a life sentence in a men’s prison.

What did JK Rowling think about the case and its reportage?

Taking to her X account, JK Rowling pointed out that Sky News did not identify Scarlet as transgender, and because it labelled the person as a woman, it maligned her gender.

JK Rowling re-shared a post from The Guardian writer Louise Tickle, who called out her own publication for also not identifying Blake as a transgender woman in its coverage of the verdict. The Harry Potter author said she agreed with “every word of this” since most channels have been referring to Scarlet as a woman instead of a transgender woman. Every single word of this 👇 https://t.co/rI1o0zrcfX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2024 × The Harry Potter author then posted another follow-up statement on the matter: “1. Crime statistics are rendered useless if violent and sexual attacks committed by men are recorded as female crimes. 2. Activists are already clamouring for this sadistic killer to be incarcerated in a women’s prison. 3. Ideologically-driven misinformation is not journalism.” 1. Crime statistics are rendered useless if violent and sexual attacks committed by men are recorded as female crimes.

2. Activists are already clamouring for this sadistic killer to be incarcerated in a women's prison.

3. Ideologically-driven misinformation is not journalism. pic.twitter.com/9hnBBAY6eH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2024

JK Rowling and her anti-trans comments

This is not the first time that JK Rowling has opined about her views on gender. She was previously criticised and was labelled anti-trans as she made a few comments that didn’t sit well with the community. She, however, claimed last year that people have misunderstood her position on transgender women and stressed she’s not preoccupied with how the controversy will affect her legacy.