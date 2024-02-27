Sean "Diddy" Combs in more trouble: Producer sues him for sexual assault

More trouble for Sean “Diddy” Combs as after a string of lawsuits from former associates, yet another former employee has filed a sexual assault suit against him.

This time, not a woman but a man has filed a suit against Sean. This makes it a fifth sexual assault case against him.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed the suit against Combs in the Southern District of New York alleging that Sean “Diddy” Combs made unwanted sexual advances and forced him to hire sex workers and engage in relations with them.

Rodney is out seeking $30 million in damages. The suit lists people close to the mogul, of not dissuading him enough to not indulge in such activities. In his suit, Rodney Jones names Sean Combs’ son Justin; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge; former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam; and numerous record labels.

His lawsuit all these people collectively as “RICO enterprise”. RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

As reported by Variety, Rodney who produced six songs on the rapper’s Grammy-nominated The Love Album: Off the Grid mentions all things Sean indulged in. He claims that Sean Combs acquired, used, and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, and other illicit drugs; displayed illegal firearms; and laced alcoholic beverages provided to minors and sex workers at his various homes, among other allegations.

The suit also redacts the names of a rapper and an R&B singer who “[consorted] with underage girls and sex workers.”

Rodney also detailed sexual attacks on him by Sean and his associates. He claimed that he stayed with the music mogul from Sept. 2022 through Nov. 2023. In this time frame, he was reportedly sexually harassed by Sean and “subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction.” In the suit, Rodney says that he resided with Sean Combs at several of his residences in New York, Los Angeles, Florida, and a rented yacht in the US Virgin Islands.

It wasn’t just limited to physical assault as Rodney claims that Sean recorded hours of audio and video footage of him and his staff “engaging in seriously illegal activity.” He states that he was subjected to “constant unsolicited and unauthorised groping and touching of his anus,” and was “forced to work in Sean’s bathroom as the mogul showered nude.”

The lawsuit also details how Rodney was witness to Sean flaunting guns and boasting of getting away with shooting people.