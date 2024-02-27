Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from hit film Barbie

After Barbie fever took over a large part of 2023 with fans and critics massively praising the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in leading roles, the latter is now set to take over the biggest film awards stage at the upcoming Oscars.

The 96th annual Oscars will have Ryan dance to his pop favourite Barbie number “I’m Just Ken”. He will perform live at the ceremony which is scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre.

Ryan Gosling to sing and dance to Barbie song at the Oscars?

Several media reports suggest Ryan will sing the song but there has been no official word on the same. The song is meanwhile nominated in the best song category at the Oscars.

Earlier in February, Ryan was asked whether he would sing the song at the Oscars to which he said at the time, “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.” Ryan Gosling is up for an acting award too for his role in Barbie as Ken.

As for if and when this materialises, Mark Ronson, who wrote the song told Variety that it was his dream for Ryan Gosling to perform at the Academy Awards.

“I’m Just Ken” is one of two Barbie tracks that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The other is “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas, which won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media over “I’m Just Ken” and fellow Barbie hit “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa.