Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Al Pacino set as 2024 Oscars presenters

With only a week left for the biggest movie awards night, we mean The Academy’s Oscars ceremony, we have our hands on the list of presenters. The first set of presenters for the upcoming ceremony are some of the most noteworthy actors like Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, and Al Pacino.

The 96th Oscars ceremony will also see last year’s acting winners present – Brendan Fraser from The Whale and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from the best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Among other high-profile names will be Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, and Sam Rockwell. Meet your first slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p!

This year, after owning pretty much the whole of 2023, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. The Best Picture names also include American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre. Taking over hosting duties will be Jimmy Kimmel, much like last year. The Oscars will air on ABC. Raj Kapoor serves as the Oscars’ executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.