Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Al Pacino set as 2024 Oscars presenters
Story highlights
2024 Oscars: Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, and Al Pacino are among the first group of presenters for this year’s Oscars ceremony. Also presenting are last year’s four acting winners — Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
With only a week left for the biggest movie awards night, we mean The Academy’s Oscars ceremony, we have our hands on the list of presenters. The first set of presenters for the upcoming ceremony are some of the most noteworthy actors like Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, and Al Pacino.
The 96th Oscars ceremony will also see last year’s acting winners present – Brendan Fraser from The Whale and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from the best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Among other high-profile names will be Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, and Sam Rockwell.
Meet your first slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2024
Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nwL1m9M152
Oscars 2024 nominees
This year, after owning pretty much the whole of 2023, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. The Best Picture names also include American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.
The Academy Awards will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre. Taking over hosting duties will be Jimmy Kimmel, much like last year. The Oscars will air on ABC. Raj Kapoor serves as the Oscars’ executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.
On the return of the Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer when Kimmel was announced as the host said, “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly, and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”