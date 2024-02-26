Emma Stone reveals she had to eat 60 Portuguese tarts while filming Poor Things

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone shared insights into the challenges she faced while filming Poor Things during a panel discussion at Saturday's Celebration of the Nominees for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Stone, nominated once again for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in the film, highlighted a particular dietary difficulty she encountered.

Stone, 35, addressed questions about playing "an explicitly sexual character," stating that it "wasn't" tough. She praised the support provided by the film's team, including the intimacy coordinator and the controlled filming environments, which made those scenes easier to navigate.

However, Stone revealed that the real challenge lay in portraying Bella's other emotions and quirks, such as her unique eating habits. She describes the difficulty of consuming multiple Portuguese tarts for a scene and portraying Bella's reaction to witnessing death and decay for the very first time and making it seem convincing.

"The sexuality of Bella was another part of that, and the way that that was going to be shot and how we were going to do it and our incredible intimacy coordinator and our closed sets and all of that. In some ways, that was the easiest part because that was choreographed. Those were quick. We knew exactly what we were doing," she said.

"Figuring out how to walk or eat 60 Portuguese tarts, which the first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to puke. Or her seeing death and decay for the first time, much more challenging than the nudity, which is the only thing people want to seem to ask me about."

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things is based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray. The plot follows Bella Baxter, a young woman in Victorian London who comes to life through a brain transplant and embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery.

Also watch: Interview with Femina Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty Stone's performance in the film has earned her several awards, including the leading actress trophy at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. She also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress.