2024 Producers Guild Awards' full winners list: Gail Berman, Martin Scorsese, and more

The Producers Guild of America is honouring outstanding achievements in film and television production at its 2024 PGA Awards ceremony on Sunday night. Hosted at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood, the event kicked off with Sarah Silverman presenting the producer of episodic television — comedy award to The Bear, following its success at the SAG Awards. Danielle Brooks later presented the producer of documentary motion pictures award to the American Symphony.

A highlight of the evening was Sarah Michelle Gellar presenting the Norman Lear Achievement Award to Gail Berman, known for her work on the iconic show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Berman, in her acceptance speech, reflected on the challenges she faced, saying, “Not a single person on this earth was interested in buying that television show, but I just couldn’t ignore my gut that there was something unique there.”

Martin Scorsese received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, and Charles D. King was honoured with the Milestone Award.

Additionally, the guild announced an initiative aimed at providing health insurance benefits for every qualified producer working full-time in the film and TV industry.

Check out the complete list of winners below! (Updating live)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony (WINNER)

Beyond Utopia

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

The Mother of All Lies

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry

The Bear (WINNER)

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Reality

Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

The 1619 Project

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Top Chef

The Voice

Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave (S2)

Beckham (S1) (WINNER)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (S5)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (S18)

Shaun White: The Last Run (S1)

Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps (S1)

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (S1)

Sesame Street (S53) (WINNER)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2)

The Velveteen Rabbit

Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke (S5C)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (S3)

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode (S1)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (S3)

Succession: Controlling the Narrative (S4) (WINNER)

