2024 Producers Guild Awards' full winners list: Gail Berman, Martin Scorsese, and more

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Feb 26, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Winners of Producers Guild of America Awards 2024. Photograph:(Instagram)
The 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards celebrates industry achievements and announces health insurance initiatives.

The Producers Guild of America is honouring outstanding achievements in film and television production at its 2024 PGA Awards ceremony on Sunday night. Hosted at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood, the event kicked off with Sarah Silverman presenting the producer of episodic television — comedy award to The Bear, following its success at the SAG Awards. Danielle Brooks later presented the producer of documentary motion pictures award to the American Symphony.

A highlight of the evening was Sarah Michelle Gellar presenting the Norman Lear Achievement Award to Gail Berman, known for her work on the iconic show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Berman, in her acceptance speech, reflected on the challenges she faced, saying, “Not a single person on this earth was interested in buying that television show, but I just couldn’t ignore my gut that there was something unique there.”

Martin Scorsese received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, and Charles D. King was honoured with the Milestone Award.

Additionally, the guild announced an initiative aimed at providing health insurance benefits for every qualified producer working full-time in the film and TV industry.

Check out the complete list of winners below! (Updating live)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

20 Days in Mariupol 
American Symphony (WINNER)
Beyond Utopia 
The Disappearance of Shere Hite 
The Mother of All Lies 
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood 
Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown 
The Diplomat 
The Last of Us 
The Morning Show 
Succession 

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry 
The Bear (WINNER)
Jury Duty 
Only Murders in the Building 
Ted Lasso 

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See 
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six 
Fargo 
Lessons in Chemistry 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Reality
Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes 
The 1619 Project 
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love 
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage 
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race 
RuPaul’s Drag Race 
Squid Game: The Challenge 
Top Chef 
The Voice 

Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave (S2)
Beckham (S1) (WINNER)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (S5)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (S18)
Shaun White: The Last Run (S1)

Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps (S1)
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (S1)
Sesame Street (S53) (WINNER)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2)
The Velveteen Rabbit

Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke (S5C)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (S3)
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode (S1)
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (S3)
Succession: Controlling the Narrative (S4) (WINNER)

PGA Innovation Award 

Body of Mine (WINNER)
The Eye and I
JFK Memento
Letters From Drancy
MLK: Now Is the Time
Ocean of Light: Dolphins VR
Our Ocean Our Future
Out of Scale, A Kurzgesagt Adventure
Reimagined
Space Explorers: Blue Marble Trilogy
Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway
The World’s Largest Tailgate 

