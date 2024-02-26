2024 Producers Guild Awards' full winners list: Gail Berman, Martin Scorsese, and more
The 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards celebrates industry achievements and announces health insurance initiatives.
The Producers Guild of America is honouring outstanding achievements in film and television production at its 2024 PGA Awards ceremony on Sunday night. Hosted at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood, the event kicked off with Sarah Silverman presenting the producer of episodic television — comedy award to The Bear, following its success at the SAG Awards. Danielle Brooks later presented the producer of documentary motion pictures award to the American Symphony.
A highlight of the evening was Sarah Michelle Gellar presenting the Norman Lear Achievement Award to Gail Berman, known for her work on the iconic show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Berman, in her acceptance speech, reflected on the challenges she faced, saying, “Not a single person on this earth was interested in buying that television show, but I just couldn’t ignore my gut that there was something unique there.”
Martin Scorsese received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, and Charles D. King was honoured with the Milestone Award.
Additionally, the guild announced an initiative aimed at providing health insurance benefits for every qualified producer working full-time in the film and TV industry.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony (WINNER)
Beyond Utopia
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
The Mother of All Lies
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry
The Bear (WINNER)
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Reality
Red, White & Royal Blue
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
60 Minutes
The 1619 Project
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge
Top Chef
The Voice
Award for Outstanding Sports Program
100 Foot Wave (S2)
Beckham (S1) (WINNER)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (S5)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (S18)
Shaun White: The Last Run (S1)
Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Goosebumps (S1)
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (S1)
Sesame Street (S53) (WINNER)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2)
The Velveteen Rabbit
Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Carpool Karaoke (S5C)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (S3)
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode (S1)
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (S3)
Succession: Controlling the Narrative (S4) (WINNER)
PGA Innovation Award
Body of Mine (WINNER)
The Eye and I
JFK Memento
Letters From Drancy
MLK: Now Is the Time
Ocean of Light: Dolphins VR
Our Ocean Our Future
Out of Scale, A Kurzgesagt Adventure
Reimagined
Space Explorers: Blue Marble Trilogy
Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway
The World’s Largest Tailgate